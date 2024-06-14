Bebe Rexha Calls G-Eazy 'Ungrateful Loser' in Deleted Instagram Post, Regrets 'Taking It Down'

Bebe Rexha thinks her former collaborator G-Eazy is an "ungrateful loser," and she's only sorry that she can't tell more people. PEOPLE reports that, in a since-deleted Instagram post, Rexha took some harsh jabs at G-Eazy, and then later took to X (formerly Twitter) to make it clear that she regrets "taking it down."

In her initial post, Rexha shared a screenshot of a text from someone asking her to shoot some social media content with G-Eazy, who she teamed up with on the hit song "Me, Myself & I" back in 2015. "@geazy you have my number," Rexha reportedly wrote in the post. "Why don't you text me and ask me yourself you stuck up ungrateful loser. You're lucky people are liking you again."

Rexha continued: "Cause I could go in on all the s----- things you've done and how you treated me after giving you your only real hit." She then added, "Btw the answer is no. Hope you good," and included a peace emoji.

Sometime later, Rexha hopped on her X account and explained why she deleted the post, but double-downed on her position, making it clear that she was not offering any apologies.

"Someone from my team had me take down my Instagram story," Rexha wrote. "I decided to remove it because it felt very negative and toxic. Sometimes trauma can lead us to react that way, and that period of my life was traumatizing. I am writing this because I regret taking it down and I want to say that I still stand by what I said.

At this time, G-Eazy does not appear to have publicly commented on the situation.