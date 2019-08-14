Bebe Rexha Blasts Music Exec Who Told Her She Was ‘Too Old’ in New Underwear Selfie, Says She’s ‘Fed Up’

Bebe Rexha isn’t here for any slander of what she can and can’t do.

The singer took to her Instagram to take a stand for women who are labeled and held to antiquated standards. She accompanied the message, which was directed at a music executive, with a mirror selfie of her in her underwear.

“I recently had a MALE music executive tell me that I was getting too old and that my brand was “confusing.” Because… I’m a songwriter and I post sexy pics on my Instagram and that’s not what female songwriters are supposed to do, especially for my age. I’m 29″ Rexha began.

In an exclusive with PopCulture.com, Rexha spoke about how she got back to loving herself again, “For me it just kind of clicked.”

She continued in the Instagram post, “I’m fed up with being put in a box. I make my own rules. I’m tired of women getting labeled as ‘hags’ when they get old and guys get labeled as sexy with age. Anyways, I’m turning 30 on Aug. 30 and you know what, I’m not running away from it. I’m not gonna lie about my age or sing songs that I feel will sell better because they sound ‘younger.’ I’m gonna celebrate my age because you know what, I’m wiser, I’m stronger and TRUST ME, I’m a much better lover than I was 10 years ago.”

The post has drawn a ton of attention on social media. As of Monday night, she has over 1 million likes. For comparison’s sake, her previous post had a little over 190,000 likes.

Her photo drew in the attention of Taylor Swift, who responded in all caps, “DRAG THEM. 29 YEAR OLDS UNITE.” She followed the reply with 13 hearts. Rita Ora also got in on the action, responding, “My sexy songwriting [queen]. You are beautiful, getting sexier with age and your talent SINGS for itself. Keep making those rules.”

Numerous other celebrities shared their thoughts on the post, including The Chainsmokers, Ne-Yo, Jamie Lynn Spears and Natasha Bedingfield.

Bebe Rexha jumped onto the scene after her hit crossover with Florida Georgia Line, “If It’s Meant to Be,” which went all the way up to number two on the Billboard Hot 100. She currently has one studio album out and 19 singles.