Bebe Rexha Celebrates Turning ‘Dirty 30’ With Birthday Suit in NSFW Photo

Bebe Rexha celebrated her 30th birthday on Friday with a revealing photo on Instagram, right in line with her advocacy for self-love. The “Meant to Be” singer was met with praise for the black and white photo, earning more than 1 million likes in the first three hours after it was published.

The photo shows a topless Rexha with her legs spread out on a bathroom floor, applying make-up.

“This is what 30 looks like. My [Birthday Suit] Self love. Body positivity. Unapologetically me. Pre-show stretch and lipstick application [Not 20 Anymore],” she wrote in the caption.

Rexha shared more details on the photo in her Instagram Story, noting that it was taken while she was stretching and applying lipstick before a show. “Multitasking at its finest,” she wrote.

“Happy birthday to me,” she wrote in another Instagram Story post, adding the phrases “self love,” “body positivity,” “dity 30,” “not 20 anymore” and “unapologetic.”

Rexha got support from dozens of famous followers in the comments section.

“GO AWF B–,” singer Lauren Jauregui wrote.

“ICON but like actually!” songwriter Justin Tranter wrote.

“I’m just mad you didn’t ask me to take this photo! Happy bday beautiful,” musician Alex Pall added.

Rexha has been an advocate for self love and proudly shows off her body on Instagram to inspire others. In May, she shared a bikini photo and slammed Photoshopping in the caption.

“I probably should of [Photoshopped] my stomach and made it look flat. I probably should of [Photoshopped] my legs to make them look thinner. I probably should of made myself look taller and Smoothed my legs. But I didn’t,” Rexha wrote at the time. “Society can really f– with you. Here is what a real woman looks like on Instagram without [Photoshop].”

In an interview with PopCulture.com in July, Rexha said she realized how important it was for her to love herself when she got to a “dark point” in her life when she did not.

“I think the mental shift happened for me when I kind of got to a dark point of not loving myself, and feeling like I wasn’t good enough, and trying to fit the mold,” Rexha explained. “And after a certain time, it gets to your head. And you want to be loved by people, but if you don’t love yourself and you say mean things to yourself, then it’s like, what’s the point?”

She continued, “For me, it just kind of clicked in being like, ‘I have to be my number one fan, and I have to be nice to myself, and I have to love myself.’ Because if you don’t love yourself, and people tell you all the best things about you, then it doesn’t really mean anything. The most important person’s opinion of you is you.”

Rexha said she struggled with body image in the past, and had to “learn how to love myself” over time. It’s a journey that is still not over.

“It’s just been an ongoing journey,” she explained. “And I think as I kind of grow myself and become a woman, I feel like every day I become more of a woman. And I’m just learning to not care anymore what people think. I just want to be myself, and just be happy, live my life.”

