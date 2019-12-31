Bebe Rexha Stuns in Bikini Photos From Pre-New Year’s Vacation

Bebe Rexha is embracing her self-confidence heading into 2020! The “Last Hurrah” singer, 30, showed off her curves in a black bikini while vacationing in the Bahamas with her family Sunday, adding a little extra something to the look with gold layered necklaces and floral bottoms.

“Vacay before the new year,” the artist captioned her vacation snaps, which showed both a front and back peek at her look.

Rexha has been outspoken about embracing self-love and her body after going through a difficult time of “not loving” herself, she told PopCulture.com in July.

“I think the mental shift happened for me when I kind of got to a dark point of not loving myself, and feeling like I wasn’t good enough, and trying to fit the mold,” she explained of her new outlook on life. “And after a certain time, it gets to your head. And you want to be loved by people, but if you don’t love yourself and you say mean things to yourself, then it’s like, what’s the point?”

“For me, it just kind of clicked in being like, ‘I have to be my number one fan, and I have to be nice to myself, and I have to love myself,’” she continued. “Because if you don’t love yourself, and people tell you all the best things about you, then it doesn’t really mean anything. The most important person’s opinion of you is you.”

Body image issues began early for the “I’m A Mess” singer, she continued, seeing supermodels on TV and in magazines as a young girl and wondering why she didn’t look the same.

“I remember being young and being on diets, trying to go on diets myself, and just feeling really bad about myself and not understanding why I didn’t look like the beautiful supermodels,” she confessed. “I just had to learn how to love myself, and I learned to say nice things to myself, because a lot of times I would say really mean things to myself. And I think it’s a journey, it’s an every day process. Some days you’ll wake up and love yourself, some days you won’t.”

