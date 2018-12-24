Bear Brown Wishes ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Cast and Crew Merry Christmas in Emotional Post

Bear Brown posted another touching tribute to his family on Sunday, as well as the crew that works on their reality show Alaskan Bush People.

Brown is the third out of seven children in the proud Alaskan family. He has been a staple of the show since it began in 2014, and over the years he has become incredibly close with the crew from Discovery Channel that puts the show together. In Sunday’s post, he sent up a thanks to them.

“Hey everybody! This year has been hard and full of changes!” he wrote. “But it’s also been a good one! I’ve gotten to meet and work with some really cool people! The crew has become more like family and I’m proud to call them my friends!”

“Also thank you to all the fans!” Brown continued. “Without y’all guys I wouldn’t have made it!! Happy holidays!! And MERRY CHRISTMAS!!”

The accompanying picture showed a heavily outfitted group of people out in the wilderness at sunrise. The photo had been filtered so that it looked like a watercolor painting, but it conveyed the spirit of the Alaskan wilderness just right.

Previously, Brown had used the same caption alongside a now-deleted photo of himself, the crew and his siblings gathered around a table enjoying a cake. The 31-year-old apparently opted for a different picture before the day was over, re-posting his heartfelt message.

Brown’s touching Instagram posts have become a beloved online attraction for fans. Brown has become nostalgic lately, sharing photos of his siblings from throughout the years. On Thursday, he shared a throwback shot of the elder six Brown kids standing in front of a picturesque mountain landscape.

“A long time ago!” he wrote simply.

Another recent post featured a candid photo of the Brown family patriarch Billy. Bear Brown wrote an earnest message to his dad to commemorate his birthday earlier this month.

“Today is my Dads 66th birthday!!” he wrote. “If not for him I would not be the same person that I am today! He has taught me to always stand up for what I believe in! To never lie cheat or steal! To always put others above myself! To never give up! And to always try my hardest! My dad is one of the only people that has always believed in me! And has always been there for me!”

“I’m blessed to still have him with me!” he finished. “Happy birthday Da! The living legend!”

Alaskan Bush People is heading into its ninth season next year, and the wilderness drama is at an all-time high. Not only is the family still reeling from Ami Brown’s cancer scare, but the new season will likely cover Matt Brown’s journey to sobriety, and whatever else is going on out in the Alaskan Bush.