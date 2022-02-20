‘Baywatch’ Star Alexandra Daddario Harassed by Man With Gun Shouting Outside of Her Home

A man allegedly stood outside actress Alexandra Daddario‘s home in Los Angeles Saturday, yelling about the Baywatch star, and allegedly carried a weapon in his car. The man’s gun was reportedly loaded and he was arrested. It is not clear if Daddario or her fiance, producer Andrew Form, were home at the time.

A 911 caller reported at around 11 a.m. Saturday that someone was knocking at the door of a McCadden Place home, identified as Daddario’s by TMZ. When police arrived at the scene, they reportedly found the man yelling something about Daddario. They asked him to leave and he refused. Police searched his car and found a loaded handgun in his car.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The man, reportedly identified as 24-year-old David Adam Cako of Woodland Park, Colorado, was arrested and charged with possession of a concealed firearm. Cako’s bail was posted at $35,000, according to the Los Angeles Times. Police did not confirm Cako’s identity.

Daddario, 35, recently starred as Rachel Patton on the hit HBO series The White Lotus, created by Mike White. The show was picked up for a second season, but it’s not clear if Daddario will be coming back. White plans to focus each season of the series on a different group of tourists visiting different White Lotus resorts. So far, only Jennifer Coolidge is expected to reprise her Season 1 role in Season 2. Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli, F. Murray Abraham, Tom Hollander, Theo James, and Haley Lu Richardson are among the stars for Season 2.

Daddario began her career on All My Children and scored her breakout role in Percy Jackson & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief. Her other credits include White Collar, Texas Chainsaw, San Andreas, Baywatch, True Detective, Why Women Kill, The Girlfriend Experience, and Die in a Gunfight. Her next project is Wildflower, a movie that will also star Jean Smart, Kiernan Shipka, and Charlie Plummer.

Daddario and Form, 53, announced their engagement in December 2021. He was previously married to Jordana Brewster, with whom he shares two sons. Form’s credits include Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, A Quiet Place, The Purge, and Slender Man.

Sadly, Daddario is hardly the only celebrity to recently experience a strange stalker case. Taylor Swift has dealt with over a dozen stalkers during her career. In January, a man was arrested outside Swift’s New York City apartment building after allegedly crashing his car into the fire hydrant in front of the building. The man, who reportedly demanded to see the singer, also allegedly tried to rip the building’s intercom out of the door. The man faced DWI and criminal mischief charges.