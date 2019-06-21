‘Basketball Wives’ Star Evelyn Lozada Addresses Rob Kardashian Dating Rumors After NSFW Twitter Exchange

Rob Kardashian is back in the headlines as of lately and now Basketball Wives, Evelyn Lozada, is setting the record straight regarding their alleged involvement.

“I have never seen his sausage,” Lozada revealed during an interview with Power 105.1 FM’s Breakfast Club.

Rumors flourished after the two were tweeting back and forth with some NSFW messages.

“It just really started off as a bet,” she admitted. “Like, I was dared and I take dares seriously. I’m like, ‘Don’t dare me ’cause I’ll tweet something crazy.’”

The 43-year-old tweeted that Kardashian “has a big sausage,” which led him to reply with a racy comment himself. She explained that he dared her to say it after she wished him a happy Father’s Day and called him “big d— Rob.”

When she was asked if she would go out on a date with him, she replied with, “I think Rob is a nice guy, I really, really do. I feel like he has potential for greatness and I hope he really keeps kicking ass in the gym, because I think he’s a nice looking man.”

It was obvious she beat around the bush a little. However, she did confirm that she would go on a date with him, saying, “I would go on a date with Rob.”

She also commented on how he was a great father to his daughter Dream, whom he shares with ex-fiancée, Blac Chyna.

Lozada isn’t the only woman Kardashian’s getting flirty with on social media as of recently. Within the last month, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian’s star has been flirting with Natti Natasha — a Dominican singer.

Kardashian first started with a tweet that read, “oh hi,” on Natasha’s photo. Fans questioned and certainly put in their two cents, but last week, the reality star wished himself a happy Father’s Day and Natasha responded to that and ended her comment with a “see you soon.”

That’s when fans, and his sister Khloé Kardashian raised an eyebrow. Khloé asked him via Twitter who she was and of course he tiptoed around that question trying to avoid it all together.

It’s still up in the air as to what Kardashian and Natasha are but fans are most certainly interested in following the two moving forward to find out.

Natasha is know for her collaborations with artist like the Jonas Brothers, Daddy Yannkee, Ozuna and Bad Bunny.