'Sweetie Pie's': New Development in Tim Norman's Alleged Murder-For-Hire Against Nephew

The plot thickens in Tim Norman's pending murder trial. The Welcome to Sweetie Pie's star was arrested and charged with being the ring leader in a murder-for-hire plot that left his 21-year-old nephew, Andre Montgomery, dead from gunshot wounds. Norman has pleaded not guilty but the alleged shooter in the crime recently changed his plea to guilty, further implicating Norman in the already mounting case against him. Investigators allege that Norman, son of former Ike & Tina Turner background singer turned restaurant owner Miss Robbie Montgomery, believed Andre was part of a home robbery of his mother Miss Robbie. Miss Robbie is also Andre's grandmother whom she helped to raise. But according to police records, during a police interview with Andre, he pointed the finger at Tim, causing this spiral to begin.

NBC St. Louis reports that Travell Hill, 30, was convicted of one count of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and another count of murder-for-hire in Andre's killing. Tim reportedly paid Hill $5,000 to carry out the murder. According to Hill, on the day of the murder, Hill met Tim near the Clinton-Peabody Housing Complex south of downtown St. Louis for a "discussion." After the meeting, "it was Hill's understanding that Norman wanted Hill to kill Montgomery."

Another alleged accomplice, Terica Ellis, an exotic dancer from Memphis who was in a relationship with Tim, was paid $10,000 to lure Andre to the location. Investigators used cell phone records and cell tower records from burner phones Tim reportedly purchased to stay in communication with his alleged accomplices. Hill also reportedly bragged about his involvement during jailhouse calls.

All three face life in prison. Prosecutors originally sought the death penalty in Tim's case but opted not to move forward with it. In Hill's plea agreement, a reported life sentence is accepted.