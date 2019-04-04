‘A Star Is Born’ Co-Stars Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson Reunite

A Star is Born co-stars Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson just reunited, and it might have been more than just a friendly visit. Streisand captured the moment on social media, hinting that the two might have something else in the works.

“It was so wonderful to see my friend Kris who stopped by yesterday,” Streisand wrote. “Stay tuned…”

A Star is Born, which was released in 1976, was a musical movie about two singers who fell in love, with the young star, Esther (played by Streisand), finding her career rising, while the career of her partner, John (played by Kristofferson), was slowly declining. The movie, which was a remake of the original 1937 film, earned several awards, with both Streisand and Kristofferson taking home a Golden Globe for their performance.

Streisand and Kristofferson both had not only successful film careers, but also successful music careers as well, after the release of A Star is Born. Streisand released more than 40 albums and starred in blockbuster movies like The Prince of Tides and The Mirror Has Two Faces.

Kristofferson also released more than 30 albums and starred in several movies, such as Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid, Where the Red Fern Grows and Blaze, among others.

Together, Streisand and Kristofferson released the A Star is Born soundtrack in 1976.

Kristofferson has stayed largely out of the spotlight in recent years, but Streisand just made an unfortunate return, when she seemed to excuse Michael Jackson‘s alleged child abuse claims, brought out by Wade Robson and James Safechuck. The two claimed, in the HBO documentary, Leaving Neverland, that the former superstar molested them.

“You can say ‘molested,’ but those children, as you heard say [the grown-up Robson and Safechuck], they were thrilled to be there,” Streisand said in an interview with London’s The Times, adding that whatever happened didn’t seem to permanently scar the accusers.

“They both married, and they both have children, so it didn’t kill them,” she added.

Later, the 76-year-old apologized for her comments, after fans created an uproar over her perceived insensitivity.

“To be crystal clear, there is no situation or circumstance where it is OK for the innocence of children to be taken advantage of by anyone,” Streisand told PEOPLE. “The stories these two young men shared were painful to hear, and I feel nothing but sympathy for them.”

“The single most important role of being a parent is to protect their children,” she continued. “It’s clear that the parents of the two young men were also victimized and seduced by fame and fantasy.”

Photo Credit: Getty/Kevin Winter