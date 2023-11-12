Taylor Swift Makes History and Ties Barbra Streisand With Grammy Awards Nominations

Taylor Swift can't seem to be stopped at this point. The musical phenom became the first person to be nominated for Song of the Year seven different times. According to NBC News, 2024's nomination went to "Anti-Hero."

The outlet also adds that Swift earned a sixth Album of the Year nomination, tying her with the legendary Barbra Streisand. Both have the most nominations by a female artist in the category.

Swift earned six total nominations for the 2024 Grammys, also netting nods for Record of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Pop/Duo Group Performance. She's not the most nominated person this year, though. SZA walks away with the most nominations with nine, while Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea, and Victoria Monet netted seven nominations apiece.

"We are thrilled to kick off GRAMMY® season with this year's diverse and genre-bending slate of nominees, representing the best of their craft and an incredible year of music," Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy said in a statement.

Swift hasn't had a chance to respond to the history-making news yet, she's currently having a "chaotic" time in Buenos Aires that forced her to cancel a show. While that's bad news, the silver lining is rumored beau Travis Kelce is on hand to show support and they got an ovation while out on a date after the show had to be postponed.

From here, Swift heads to Brazil then moves into 2024 with stops in Australia, Japan, France, and closing the circle in Canada in one year. The Eras Tour has been a massive success for the singer, on top of her quest to own her own masters and re-releasing new recordings of her classic albums.

She has also seen success on the Big Screen after The Eras Tour film was released in somewhat surprising fashion, though its box office isn't a surprise. It raked in $150 million domestically, and $200 million globally, representing 18 percent of the total global box office since its release on Oct. 13. Nothing can stop this march by Swift.