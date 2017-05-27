Barbra Streisand Mourns the Loss of Her Dog

Jason took this pic of me holding Sammie on Mother’s Day. This is the last time my picture was taken with my beloved girl Samantha. May she rest in peace. We cherish every moment of the 14 years we had with her. May 2003 – May 2017. A post shared by Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand) on May 27, 2017 at 12:10pm PDT

Barbra Streisand’s beloved dog Samantha, died Friday at the age of 14, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

Streisand revealed the news on her social media channels, posting the last photo of herself with Coton de Tulear pooch.

“This is the last time my picture was taken with my beloved girl Samantha,” the singer wrote. “May she rest in peace. We cherish every moment of the 14 years we had with her.”

The singer had previously asked fans to pray for her dog in October when the pup was scheduled to have surgery. She later updated the post to say the surgery was postponed.

