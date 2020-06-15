Barbra Streisand Gifts George Floyd's Daughter Gianna Stock in Disney

George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter, Gianna Floyd, is now an official Disney shareholder after getting some help from none other than Barbra Streisand. On Saturday, Gianna shared a photo of herself holding the certificate that Streisand had mailed her alongside a letter and two Streisand DVDs. Gianna's father died while in Minneapolis police custody on May 25, inspiring protests against racism and police brutality across the country in recent weeks. Several celebrities have offered to help his family since his death, which was ruled a homicide.

It is not clear how many shares Streisand bought for Gianna, and Streisand herself has not publicly commented. "Thank You [Streisand] for my package, I am now a Disney Stockholder thanks to you," Gianna wrote in the caption. Disney's stock price sits at $115.49 per share, with the company generally known as a good investment. According to a CNBC report, if you invested $1,000 in Disney in 2010, it would be worth over $4,600 as of February 2020.

Several celebrities and institutions have offered help to Floyd's family since his death. Earlier this month, a representative for Kanye West told Variety the rapper set up a college fund for Gianna and has also donated $2 million to charities associated with Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, two other people of color killed this year. Texas Southern University, located in Floyd's home city of Houston, offered Gianna a full scholarship if she chooses to attend the university when she gets older.

"This Board is committed to education and understands that a college degree is one of many powerful steps toward a productive and successful life," Albert H. Myres, chair of the TSU Board of Regents, said in a statement on June 6. “We know that this gesture cannot take the place of her dad’s loving presence, but we hope that it will contribute to easing her journey through life."

In an interview with Good Morning America last week, Gianna said she misses her father, who "played with me." Her mother, Roxie Washington, added that Gianna did not have anyone else to play with because "Daddy was going to play with her all day long," adding, "I mean, that was his baby. He loved his little girl." Gianna has also shared several photos with her father on Instagram, including one with the caption, "Daddy Daughter Time Was the Best."

Floyd died after former police officer Derek Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes. Chauvin was fired and charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. Three other officers - Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J. Alexander Keung - were on the scene and have been charged for aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. The other officers were fired and were seen on video not stopping Chauvin while Floyd said he could not breathe.