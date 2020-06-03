Mother of George Floyd's 6-Year-Old Daughter Breaks Her Silence

Roxie Washington, the mother of George Floyd's daughter 6-year-old daughter Gianna Floyd, broke her silence in a tearful message after he was killed while in police custody. Speaking at Minneapolis City Hall Tuesday, Washington, accompanied by her daughter and several others, mourned Floyd's loss and what was taken from their daughter when former police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

"I'm here for George because I want justice for him. I want justice for him because he was good," says Roxie Washington, the mother of George Floyd’s daughter. https://t.co/1OPKxPkqSw pic.twitter.com/vGkL4hg08J — ABC News (@ABC) June 2, 2020

Taking the podium, Washington admitted that she didn't "have a lot to say, because I can't get my words together right now," but she wanted "everybody to know that this is what those officers took. At the end of the day, they get to go home and be with their families." Acknowledging that "Gianna does not have a father," Washington reflected on all of the moments that Floyd would now never get to see, stating, "he will never see her grow up, graduate, he will never walk her down the aisle," and "if there's a problem she's having and she needs her dad, she does not have that anymore."

"I'm here for my baby, and I'm here for George. Because I want justice for him. I want justice for him 'cause he was good. No matter what anybody thinks, he was good," Washington said before motioning to Gianna. "And this is the proof that he was a good man."

The Tuesday statement marked the first time Washington has spoken out since Floyd’s death on May 25. In a shocking video seen around the world, Floyd, who was handcuffed and not resisting arrest, was seen being restrained by three officers, including Chauvin, who knelt on his neck. Despite his cries of "I can't breathe," Chauvin never moved. A fourth police officer was seen controlling the crowd.

While all four officers present during the incident were fired, Chauvin remains the only one to be arrested. He is currently facing one count of third-degree murder and one count of second-degree manslaughter. Following his May 29 arrest, he was transferred to Minnesota's highest-security prison, Minnesota Correctional Facility-Oak Park Heights. According to the family’s attorney, it is likely that charges will be brought upon the other officers.