Barbara Corcoran Opens up About Her Handsy Debut on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

One of the more surprising moments from the season 25 premiere of Dancing With the Stars this week came from real estate mogul, Barbara Corcoran, who very evidently grabbed her partner, Keo Mostepe’s upper thigh.

However, earlier this week, the Shark Tank star told PEOPLE it wasn’t intentional, nor her fault.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Of course, much ado about nothing,” Corcoran said. “If I wanted to grab any other spot, I would certainly have better aim.”

The 68-year-old goes on to say she was actually “reaching for Keo’s hand,” as she was scared to death about what the judges might say about her performance.

“It was just poorly filmed,” she retorted.

Her Shark Tank costars, Mark Cuban or Robert Herjavec, both of whom appeared on the series, shared some advice, with Herjavec quipping, “Pick out a good dance partner, because chances are you will marry them.”

“And that is exactly what my intention is,” she joked. “Although I am married, but I will cover that detail soon.”

Herjavec, who appeared on season 20 of the ABC series, went on to marry his partner Kym Johnson in 2016.

However, Corcoran also reveals the advice she received from Cuban, who told her it was the “hardest thing he had ever done in his life.”

“There is something about Mark that makes you think that nothing is hard for him, he seems to breeze through everything, and I should have believed him and not said ‘yes,’ because this is the hardest thing I have ever done in my life,” she continued. “This is really a confidence crisis for me.”

She goes on share how “shocked” she was for being “weak” on the season premiere.

“I thought I was very good at pressure, but I’m not very good,” Corcoran said.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays, 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

Photo credit: Twitter / @extratv

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!