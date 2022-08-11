Bam Margera and Steve-O Have Honest Chat on 'Jackass Forever,' Alcoholism

Bam Margera has struggled with his sobriety for years, and his longtime Jackass costar Steve-O has now revealed a new video of the two having a very honest chat about alcoholism. The video is from the podcast Steve-O's Wild Ride, and the host has noted that "this episode was recorded a while back and we held onto it until now." During the conversation, Margera explained, "I did a year of alcohol treatment and I actually have never felt better." He went on to say, "I actually didn't realize I had such a problem that I did. And..."

At this point, Steve-O interjected and asked, "Did or do (have a problem)? That's a distinction that we need to be clear about." Margera replied, "Yeah, I guess 'do.' Because (Brandon) Novak [former fellow Jackass star] said, 'Dude, if you just do a year you will understand how much better you will feel. Because you always go 30 to 60 days, maybe 90 tops. But if you just do a year you'll understand.' And I called him up after and I'm like, 'Novak, I understand. I get it. I feel great now." Margera added, "You know, I do not want that lifestyle. I've got a 4-year-old. I don't miss the hangovers whatsoever. And I just don't want to return to that anymore." Watch the whole video below.

In his introduction, Steve-O referred to the "Free Bam" movement, which was sparked by fans of Margera advocating for him under the presumption that he's being held in conservatorship — similar to what Britney Spears was under — against his will. The Jackass star reiterated what Margera's family recently warned, that the misguided movement may be harmful to Margera's mental health. Taking to the ex-pro skaters' Instagram, Margera's family issued a statement to fans sharing the hashtag, writing, "It's no secret that Bam has struggled with mental health and addiction. You've watched Bam grow up and supported him through his ups and downs."

They continued, "Our family has let you into the chaos that is our home, and we want nothing more than to continue this journey together. The "Free Bam" movement has caused confusion and threat to Bam and our families. Although we love sharing our lives with you, some things need to be handled privately, and treatment is one of them. Recovery is difficult and even more so under public scrutiny." The family then clarified, "Despite rumors, Bam has never been in a conservatorship but rather a temporary healthcare guardianship for reasons not shared with the public." Read the complete statement here.