‘SNL’ Makes Joke About Steve Harvey and Diddy’s Parties

Saturday Night Live gave its cold open a Family Feud twist this week, placing Kamala Harris and Donald Trump in the game show setting. Before things turned into a political-figure-impression-filled sketch, Kenan Thompson introduced himself in character as Steve Harvey. In the line, SNL’s writers joked about Harvey and the now-infamous parties of Diddy, who is in custody for alleged sex trafficking.

“I am Steve Harvey, and I have spent the past 20 years hosting every show on TV as my alibi for them Diddy parties,” Thompson’s Harvey says.

Videos by PopCulture.com

There are loads of random conspiracy videos online about the game show host and Diddy, though they are far from journalistically sound. It’s unclear if SNL was referring to those videos or just the fact that numerous high-profile figures have been scrutinized for associating with Diddy in the wake of his arrest, domestic abuse video scandal and the numerous sexual assault allegations against him.

There’s no clear tie between Steve Harvey and Diddy that we found aside from the fact Harvey’s daughter Lori Harvey was once romantically linked to Diddy. The seriousness of their relationship has also been called into question given Lori’s 2023 interview with E! News where she seemingly denied the rumor that she dated both Diddy and his son Justin Dior Combs. It’s unclear if she was denying the rumors outright or if she was shooting down just half of the rumors.

Steve harvey (Credit: Getty Images)

“It’s so funny, because I’m so quiet, there’s been so many stories that have been made up about me. I’ve seen stories about me being fully in love with somebody, and we have this whole relationship, and I’ll see the guy, and I’m like, ‘I’ve actually never even met him before,” Harvey said, as transcribed by PEOPLE. “I’ve heard I dated a father and son before. Absolutely not true. I’ve even heard that I’m a lesbian at one point. So you know, there’s been a lot of different things, a lot stories, a lot of misconceptions.”