All of Bam Margera of ‘Jackass’ Recent Posts That Have Fans Worried About His Health

Jackass star Bam Margera has been posting some very personal stuff on Instagram recently, and it’s had his fans worried about his health. Over the weekend, Margera began sharing some very bizarre posts that had his followers worried. He shared screenshots of text messages that he sent to both his wife Niki and his former Jackass castmate and friend Brandon Novak. He also shared a number of videos that were very unusual, and began to plead for Dr. Phil to help him.

Margera has a history with substance abuse, and even got into a DUI in 2018. He admitted himself to rehab earlier this year, but left after less than two weeks.

It was reported in March that his family had him admitted to a behavioral health facility, but the ex-professional skateboarder appears to be worrying those close to him again.

Scroll down to see some of the posts that have been worrying Margera’s fans, and read more about what has been happening with Jackass star.

Marriage Trouble

The recent concerning posts seem to have started with one that featured a screenshot of a text to his wife Niki, with whom he shares a child.

“Aint playing games, i am done with this relationship. I have one rule nikki, when i talk, dont start talking. When i am done, you say whatever you wish. But no you do mot know how to follow one fucking rule. Quitting petaluma high school in 9th grade was so wise you wound up as a sex shop worker,” he wrote in the post caption.

“I quit school in 9th grade to make a million dollars with cky, nike, volcom, element, electric, thunder spitfire, jones soda paychecks non stop. Well it looks like i found the girl of my dreams. A petaluma California drop out, who works at a sex shop, holy s— guys, im taking her to Pennsylvania to meet my mom,” he added.

“Ruler of Castle Bam”

In another post related to Nikki, he wrote, “Go bite the big one, i am nikki, the ruler of bam and castle bam???ummmmm. No, bam makes the rules of bam and castle bam APRIL!!! NIKKI!!! Duhhhhhh. Both of you go f— yourselves. April margera i will never forgive you for treating my f—ing near death nervous breakdown like the phillies just lost.

“Tranfer my f—ing money to the account that i can only access!! What the f— mom its my f—ing money i can do what i want with it. You said high noon yesterday you will get it done well you are already a day late and a dollar short. Hurry the f— up sloth,” he added.

April Margera, Bam’s Mom

As evident in the previous post, Margera also criticized his mother — April Margera — as well.

“The two most important women in your life, my mom, my wife, well mine s— big neather rods and answer my question with there question while they both talk over each other until i give up!” he wrote in a follow-up post.

Brandon Novak Falling Out

In addition to his his issues with Nikki and April, Margera also shared some posts that featured screenshots of text messages he sent to Brandon Novak.

The two former friends and Jackass castmates had a falling out some time ago, and Margera referenced Novak’s past substance abuse issues in his posts.

Crazy?

As Margera’s post continued to roll out, many of his fans and followers began commenting with their concerns that he was possibly suffering some kind of mental and/or emotional breakdown.

He joked about the comments in one post, seemingly criticizing those who were worried about him.

Speaking His Language

Margera eventually began sharing imahges of a languege he created, and challenged his followers to figure it out.

“For anyone that is getting ready to type something negative, just think out side the box,” he wrote in part of one post caption. “The picture might look insane to a person who knows academic mathematics, but look at this as arabic, japanese, thai, spanish, latvian, ougadougadou, namibian, etc to you it looks f—ed up cause you dont know what it means.”

“So your basically saying japanese are f—ed up? Lithuanians? Russians? You cant understand it if you didn’t learn it. Dummy,” Margera added.

Dr Phil.

Soon Margera began to make pleas that Dr. Phil was the only one who could help him with his issues.

At first it seemed like he was joking, but he insisted he was serious.

Eventually, Margera shared that Dr. Phil’s representatives got in touch with him, and he headed out to meet with the TV psychologist.

‘Jackass’ Cast responds

In response to Bam’s posts, and many fans claling for the Jackass cast to help him, former Jackass co-star Chris Pontius commented on one post, explaining their stance.

“To Everybody asking the Jackass Guys to help Bam, We are trying and have been, but no matter how loudly help screams his name, it’s up him to want to be better and not somebody who publicly degrades their Wife and Mother and takes accountability for it,” he said. “I wouldn’t write this publicly, but we all get told to go help Bam so much, I might as well answer.”

Notably, in one recent post, Margera seems to have implied that Johnny Knoxville met up with him for his trip to meet with Dr. Phil.