Bam Margera Allegedly Threatens Man With Brass Knuckles Amid Latest Controversy

Bam Margera has allegedly threatened to kill a man with brass knuckles, amid all his latest controversies. TMZ reports that Oceanside, California resident Daniel Cardenas is seeking a protection order against the former Jackass star. Cardenas claims that, sometime in March, Margera burst into his home in the middle of the night and violently woke him up yelling, "You have 12 hours to leave the house or I will kill you with my brass knuckles." He says his roommate witnessed the incident, and that Margera later came back and gave him "12 seconds" to leave.

Cardenas claims he isn't sure exactly what provoked Margera, but thinks it may have been due to a situation where Margera's girlfriend and her child — who were his neighbors — overheard him and someone else in what could have been a private moment. "All I can figure is Jessica told Bam about the loud sex which her daughter overheard and this is why he was so upset, although it of course gives him no right to attack me, threaten my life, or kick me out of a home he has no rights to," Cardenas said, adding that Margera told him, "That girl will have PTSD for the rest of her life."

The new report comes after Marhera was recently arrested twice in the span of one month. In late March, It was reported that Margera — whose real name is Brandon Cole — was arrested for public intoxication, after getting into a dispute at a Thai food restaurant. According to the outlet, police were called to the business regarding a dispute, and when they arrived they found the former pro skater in a heated exchange with an unidentified woman. In video footage of the incident, Margera could be seen sitting on the ground and speaking to officers, before being arrested and booked.

TMZ noted that Margera's estranged wife Nicole "Nikki" Boyd and their son Phoenix were dining at the restaurant at the time of the arrest, but it is unclear if Boyd is the woman whom Margera was arguing with. Earlier in March, Margera was arrested on a domestic violence charge following an altercation with an unidentified woman. According to PEOPLE, Margera was taken into police custody on March 2, in San Diego County. He was booked into the Vista Detention Facility and released on bail the following day.

Margera was charged with "corporal injury on a current or former spouse, cohabitant, dating partner or fellow parent" — per a statement from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department — for allegedly kicking a woman at a home in the 25000 block of Jesmond Dene Rd., which is located in an incorporated area of Escondido, California. The former Jackass star is due back in court this week, but PEOPLE reports that it is unclear if he has retained an attorney. Lt. Ryan Wisniewski with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department told the outlet that it is possible the charges against Margera could be reduced or dropped.