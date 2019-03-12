Bam Margera: ‘Jackass’ Alum’s Family Reportedly Admits Him Into Behavioral Facility

Bam Margera is back in a rehabilitation facility days after he melt down on camera in a rant against his manager.

TMZ reports that the Jackass alum’s family had him committed to a behavioral facility this week. The news outlet reports that Margera was resistant and did not want to check in, but his friends and family are worried for his mental health.

Earlier this month, Margera was seen on video screaming obscenities and threatening violence at a comedy club in New York after getting into an argument with his wife and calling his 7 p.m. set.

In the video, an incensed Margera calls his manager a “f—ing p—” before threatening him with violence. TMZ reported at the time that Margera appeared to be intoxicated and was enraged that the comedy club was empty for his 10 p.m. show.

The 39-year-old reportedly stormed out of the venue and flipped off the parking attendants as he climbed into his car. The comedy club ultimately canceled both of Margera’s sets that night, which are part of his tour through New York and Connecticut.

Margera has been in and out of rehabilitation facilities over the years, and in January left rehab after just 10 days. On Instagram, he wrote about his decision to leave the program early. In a collection of handwritten notes, he said he was only drinking out of “boredom” while in rehab.

He also spoke candidly about how the death of his friend and fellow Jackass star Ryan Dunn plays a factor in his alcohol abuse.

“I have spent enough time grieving over Ryan Dunn through alcohol. I’m 39 years old, the party is over. I don’t plan on drinking anymore,” he wrote. “I have wasted too much time at the bad and all my friends who needed decades of help are now all sober. I would like to join the sober parade.”

“I heard the stories of other rehab patients telling me about there weeks or months of horrible detox. Well guess how many days of detox I had? ZERO!” he added in the post. “I am sick of people always thinking I’m drunk, crazy or f—ed up. So if you plan on calling me to tell me that, you can go f— yourself instead. I’m not going to suck anyone’s d— to stay on element and or prove that I am sober, I am sober.”

The stint was Margera’s third; he previously went to rehab in January 2018 after he was charged with two counts of driving under the influence. In August, he reportedly fell off the wagon during a trip to Colombia, where he claimed he was robbed at gunpoint during a taxi ride from the airport.

He shared a video of himself opening a bottle of beer, announcing he was ending seven months of sobriety.

In December, he announced he was “off to alcohol rehab for the 3rd time. I am hoping the term 3rd time is a charm is true.”

Margera’s co-star Brandon Novak worried in January that Margera might try to kill himself following his stint in rehab. Novak told TMZ that Margera leaving rehab early took him by surprise and is concerned that his friend might do something drastic if he doesn’t stay in treatment.