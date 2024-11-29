Dolph Lundgren is cancer-free following a nine-year health battle! The Rocky IV actor, 67, shared the best health update possible on Wednesday, saying in an Instagram video that he was undergoing a lung ablation.

“Here I am at UCLA, I’m about to go in and get rid of that last tumor,” Lundgren said in the video. “Since there are no cancer cells in my body anymore, I guess I’ll be cancer-free so I’m looking forward to this procedure.” He continued, “It’s been a rough ride and really taught me how to live in the moment and enjoy every moment of life. I mean, it’s the only way to go.”

He captioned the video, “Finally cancer free with gratefulness and excitement for a bright future. Thanks for all your support always.”

He reposted that video onto his Instagram Story and added, “Thank you for all of your wonderful messages and supportive comments. It’s gonna take a little more to break me…”

In May 2023, Lundgren revealed in an emotional appearance on In Depth With Graham Bensinger that he had been in the midst a “serious” battle with cancer since 2015. “They found a tumor … in my kidney, and they took it out here in LA in 2015,” he said at the time. “But then they did a biopsy — and it was cancerous.” Fighting back tears, he said he underwent scans every six months after the initial tumor discovery, and then every year.

He said those scans came back “fine” and he remained symptom-free for about five years, but in 2020, things changed. He said he began suffering what he thought was acid reflux, which turned out to be more tumors in the kidney and liver areas. “At that point, it started to hit me that this is kind of something serious,” he said, adding that his doctor in Sweden gave him two or three years to live.

“It wasn’t like I was bitter about it,” he said. “It was just, like, you know, feel sorry of ray kids and my fiancée and people around you.”

He eventually sought additional medical advice from oncologist Dr. Alexandra Drakaki of UCLA Medical Center, where he was placed on a more recently-developed medicinal treatment. Lundgren said the treatment — which he underwent while filming The Expendables 4 and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom — had proven effective in reducing the size of the tumors by 90%.