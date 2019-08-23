Bam Margera Checks Into Rehab for Third Time This Month

Jackass star Bam Margera has reportedly returned to rehab for the third time this month after he was seen drinking at a Los Angeles bar on Wednesday. TMZ reports that the pro skater left his most recent attempt at a rehabilitation program because the facility wanted him to surrender his cellphone.

Margera has previously said that he feels the need to keep in touch with his son for his own mental health.

“I don’t do well with not being allowed to FaceTime my wife and kid … I don’t do well with not being able to answer important calls with important people,” he wrote on Instagram in January.

The Viva La Bam‘s star latest attempt at sobriety comes a week after he was arrested at Los Angeles’ Lux Hotel after refusing to leave the premises. He’d shown up there after leaving the rehab facility he entered after meeting with Dr. Phil McGraw and refused to leave; a security guard made a citizen’s arrest and held Margera until police arrived.

“He’s having a sort of breakdown, we think,” Margera’s dad, Phil, told Page Six earlier this week, while Margera’s mom, April, said that they’re “hanging in” amid the drama.

“He’s actually on his way to Dr. Phil and he’s with the DocX guys and [in] like, just about an hour, so it’ll be all right,” she added, noting that she has been communicating with her son “only by text and I’m really not answering them.”

Shortly after checking into a rehab program in January following an arrest for DUI, Margera discussed his struggles with alcoholism. “I have spent enough time grieving over Ryan Dunn through alcohol,” he wrote shortly after he checked himself into a program. “I’m 39 years old, the party is over. I dont plan on drinking anymore. I have wasted too much time at the bad and all my friends who needed decades of help are now all sober. I would like to join the sober parade [sic].”

April told Entertainment Tonight that the “[only] thing we really want is for Bam to be happy and to find peace in his life and in turn we’d like to find peace in ours. We just have to take one step at a time and hope that everything is going to work out OK.”

“For him, he’s just gone off the rails, and I don’t think he can handle what’s going on. So if he reached out to Dr. Phil cause he’s seen Dr. Phil’s show, I mean so be it,” she continued. “Do we want to really air all this stuff? No, not really, but you know, if that’s what he wants to do and that’ll help him get some help, then I think we’ve come up with a good plan. Between the Jackass guys and Dr. Phil, it’s a whole community of people.”