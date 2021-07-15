Backstreet Boys Member Reveals His Concern for Britney Spears During Last Interaction

✖

Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean recently shared his concern for his longtime friend Britney Spears following the massive "Free Britney" movement taking place. During an interview with fellow Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, the 43-year-old commented on her conservatorship, referring to it as "insane." The two were on Sirius XM's Andy Cohen Live when McLean shared genuine concern on what irks him the most about it all, even noting the last time he saw her broke his heart.

"I could tell you right now that my thoughts and my prayers are with her, I am 100 percent team Britney," he said when Cohen asked the singers their thoughts on Spears' situation and her well-being. "I've said this to a few friends recently that, back in the beginning of this whole conservatorship — when everything happened about 13 years ago — I could kind of empathize in that moment maybe with her family, how things transpired, but for it to go on this long, I think is absolutely asinine, I think it's insane, I think it is completely brutal." McLean then shared what part of her statement that she was recently able to give during her court hearing, that "irks" him the most.

"The one thing she shared that really, really irks me is the whole IUD situation. I mean that to me is physical abuse. Just the whole thing to me is grotesque," he added. He then said that while he prays for her continuously, he truly believes she's on the cusp of breaking free. "I pray for her. I really feel in my heart that she's going to break free of all of this, and I really hope that she does. She's a sweetheart." McClean also stated that the two see each other often only because she goes to the same "shopping center" as he does, not to mention the two live so close together, so that allows them to run into each other every now and again.

However, the last time they saw each other wasn't the best. "The last time I saw her, it broke my heart," he said. "Last time I saw her, she was with a gentleman. I'm assuming it was security or maybe a driver [...] she can't do anything," he added.

McClean may just be right about her breaking free though because after an emotional day in court when Spears spoke for herself for the first time in two years, it's been revealed that she's finally able to hire her own lawyers now instead of using ones who have been appointed to her. Judge Brenda Penny will allow the singer to replace her current attorney with a new one, possibly being former federal prosecutor Matthew Rosengart. In honor of the exciting news that was revealed on Wednesday, Spears took to Instagram to share her excitement with fans by horseback riding and doing cartwheels. She also thanked the massive amount of fans who have been pushing for her to break free.