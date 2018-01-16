Source: ‘Bachelor’ Superfan January Jones Dating Nick Viall

The Bachelor‘s former leading man Nick Viall may have found love again with Mad Men star January Jones.

A source told Page Six that the pair has recently started dating following Viall’s stint on the ABC reality show. On season 21 of The Bachelor, he proposed to contestant Vanessa Grimaldi in March, but the couple split in August.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Viall has since moved on with Jones, the insider said, after she admitted on The Late Show With James Corden she was a Bachelor superfan.

“They’ve been dating for about two months. She went on The Late Show in mid-November and said Nick had reached out to her and tried to get her to [do] Lip-Sync Battle with him,” she source said. “She declined, but then he asked her out to a drink and she accepted. They’ve been seeing each other since.”

Jones celebrated her 40th birthday on Saturday at Inkwell in Los Angeles, Page Six reports, a party which Viall and some of the actress’ former Mad men costars attended.

When Jones spoke to Corden about her Bachelor obsession, she admitted Ben Higgins would be a solid catch — but Viall was the man she really wanted.

“You don’t know if you like him or if he’s a scumbag, but that’s why I’m attracted to him, maybe,” she said of Viall during a later appearance with Corden. While she admitted he asked her out for a drink following his failed proposition for a lip-sync battle, she did not share where their relationship went from there.

Last month, Viall admitted on Access Hollywood that he was dating again following his public split from Grimaldi; he also revealed he still believes in true love.

“It might have given up on me, I don’t know,” he quipped.

After failing to find a soulmate on The Bachelorette, The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, Viall said he still hopes that “one day that it works out for me.”

“You know, I’m out there dating,” he added. According to the source’s timeline, he had been dating Jones for a few weeks at the time.

Viall and his ex-fiancee broke up after failing to make things work post-reality show, spending only five months as an engaged couple.

“We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for,” they said in a joint statement in August. Viall told Access Hollywood that the pair remain on good terms.

As for Jones, her A-list dating roster includes stars Ashton Kutcher, Josh Groban, Tommy Alastra and Will Forte. She is also mother to six-year-old Xander Dane Jones.