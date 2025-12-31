‘Bachelor’ Alum Reveals Massive Hospital Bill After Giving Birth

One alum of The Bachelor shocked social media audiences by revealing her hospital bill after her recent pregnancy.

Hannah Ann Sluss, who won Season 24 of ABC’s reality dating series The Bachelor before Peter Weber decided that he was actually in love with the runner-up after the season ended, shared details on TikTok about how much the hospital stay cost.

“I gave birth a month ago to our little baby boy, and we received our hospital bill,” she said in the video. “I wanted to run through exactly how much it cost us.”

Sluss and her new husband, Jake Funk, were at the hospital for just over two days.

“I checked in on a Wednesday night, had him early Thursday morning and then left Friday by that afternoon,” she said. “It was very quick. Starting off with the delivery room, it was $8,366, [and the] OB second bed was $5,850. I’m assuming that’s the postpartum room that they had me in. That’s really expensive for one night.”

She joked that the hospital was “the most expensive hotel” she’d ever stayed at, noting that she was also charged $3,681 in pharmacy fees thanks to a “second-degree tear” from giving birth.

“I don’t know why I did this to myself, but after I gave birth, I remember the nurse asking me if I wanted Motrin,” she said. “I had already had an epidural, and I was, like, ‘I wanna detox everything.’ I was insane because a few hours later I started having really bad pain down there… So, [I was] definitely down to that Motrin as soon as I could.”

She then went through a detailed breakdown of the cost: $3,000 for “O.R. services,” $473 for lab hematology, $372 for laboratory work, $235 for intravenous solution, $20.93 for pharmacy drugs. An additional $7,500 came into play for an epidural.

In total, her costs were $22,000.92. But the couple only paid $840 in total thanks to health insurance, “which was so worth it,” she said.

“I would have honestly probably paid whatever. We haven’t gotten any bills for [my son] yet. I don’t know, am I gonna get hit with something else? Yeah, that’s how much it costs to have a baby in the United States.”