Australian Natives Defend Chris Hemsworth in Byron Bay Amid Brother Liam and Miley Cyrus Breakup

While Chris Hemsworth is now one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, he hasn’t forgotten his Australian roots, even moving back to the country a few years ago with his family. As a result, he spends a significant amount of time there, and it seems his brother Liam Hemsworth has been joining him in the wake of his split from Miley Cyrus.

The two brothers have been attempting to go about their business in Byron Bay, but due to the recent news, the paparazzi has been on high alert, something the locals aren’t taking too kindly to. One person told the Daily Mail that Chris and his family are a part of the community, and that they shouldn’t be bothered.

“C’mon mate, they are just locals — they are like any of us,” he said. “To most of us they aren’t the Hemsworths, they are just another two locals living in the best town in the world. They just want to get on with their lives and it’s a great place to do it, because they are just accepted by everyone as being part of the community.”

Chris and his wife, Elsa Pataky, moved to Australia with their kids, daughter India and twins Sasha and Tristan, in 2014.

“I love what I do as an actor, but when you are surrounded by it constantly, it becomes a bit suffocating,” he told Modern Luxury at the time, via E! News. “It’s nice to have conversations with people and be a part of a community that doesn’t live and breathe that world.”

Liam and Cyrus’ rep announced the couple’s split in a statement over the weekend.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the statement read, via ET. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Liam spoke out about the breakup on Instagram on Tuesday, posting a photo of a beach at sunset along with a caption denying previous reports saying he had spoken about his relationship.

“Hi all,” he began. “Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Oleg Nikishin