Austin Butler Denies Assaulting 'Justice League' Star

Austin Butler speaks out about an alleged brawl with a fellow actor. Butler recently sat down with Dune: Part Two co-star Timothée Chalamet for Elle's "Ask Me Anything" video series. For the question, "What's the wildest headline you've ever read about yourself?" the Elvis actor set the record straight concerning a surprising rumor.

"There was a strange one when I was doing press and I was in Japan for a second, and I flew back to L.A. And then somebody called me and said, 'What happened in Japan? Well, there's a headline that says that you knocked out Ezra Miller in Japan or something.' And it's completely untrue. I've never met them," Butler told Chalamet.

Indeed, despite online claims to the contrary, in June 2022, TMZ reported that the encounter never happened. An X user tweeted about the supposed fight writing, via TMZ: "I don't have any proof of this (my phone died) but I saw Austin Butler & #Ezra Miller fight at a pub here in Tokyo. Austin was with his gf+friends. Ezra arrived later with friends.Then I saw Ezra go over to Austin & started talking with them. After a while Ezra started shouting..."

The comment continued, "Idk what they were arguing about, the pub was very loud. Exra then said something which Austin was visibly unhappy about. He punched Ezra, which caused Ezra to get angry. His two friends immediately held Ezra back. The security then escorted MIller and friends out of the premises. The police weren't called. Butler and his group stayed for a few more hours with no issues and then left."

The rumor was quickly debunked. TMZ reported that a source close to Butler said the incident never took place, and Butler was never even seen in a pub during his stay in Japan, contradicting what was initially reported. It is also worth noting that the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed to the outlet that no record of the incident exists. As part of a press tour, Butler was in Tokyo for a brief period of time to promote the Elvis movie.

Although the alleged account is untrue, Ezra had been on a violent spree at the time and had been arrested multiple times in Hawaii for assault during that period.