Audrina Patridge Claims Estranged Husband Planted Cameras in Divorce Docs

Audrina Patridge filed for divorce from husband Corey Bohan just two days after filing and receiving a temporary restraining order against him, and new information from her divorce documents alleges that Bohan violated that restraining order one day after it was filed.

TMZ reports that Patridge received the restraining order on Monday, and the documents allege Bohan showed up at her doorstep the next day, refused to leave and installed five cameras inside to monitor her. He also reportedly called her a “f***ing c**t” when she told him to leave.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The police responded to the incident but it is unclear whether any action was taken.

Patridge and Bohan dated on and off beginning in 2008 before getting engaged in 2015. They welcomed daughter Kirra Max in June 2016 and married in November 2016.

A source told PEOPLE that the couple has had problems throughout their relationship.

“These problems have existed their entire relationship,” the source said. “They broke up and got back together, and she really thought things would be different when they got married, but she’s realized things had to change before it got even worse, and she had to get her and her daughter out of the situation.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @audrinapatridge

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!