Audrey Roloff Shares Festive Photo of Ember Jean and It’s ‘Kind of a Big Deal’

Little People, Big World cast member Audrey Roloff has been enjoying every bit of motherhood since the birth of her first-born, Ember Jean with husband Jeremy.

Because when you’re a Roloff your first pumpkin patch photo is kind of a big deal… one pumpkin is not like the rest;) 🎃 Who’s coming for the last weekend of pumpkin season this weekend?! @rolofffarms #rolofffarms #emberjean A post shared by Audrey Mirabella Roloff (@audreyroloff) on Oct 24, 2017 at 8:17pm PDT

But like all parents, she’s excited about the almost 2-month-old’s first pumpkin patch photo.

On Tuesday, Roloff shared a snapshot of her daughter wearing floral prints while sitting against a big orange pumpkin on the family’s Oregon farm.

“Because when you’re a Roloff your first pumpkin patch photo is kind of a big deal… one pumpkin is not like the rest,” she wrote.

Jeremy also shared a similar image of their daughter to his own account, writing how their little one was enjoying the pumpkin patch.

Ember Jean enjoying the pumpkin patch on a perfect Oregon fall day! Today was one of those days you dream about all fall. 🍂👌🏼 Ember is scanning the horizon like she’s done this before. Haha. This is the last weekend of pumpkin season! We’ll see you there! @rolofffarms A post shared by Jeremy James Roloff (@jeremyroloff) on Oct 24, 2017 at 8:33pm PDT

“Today was one of those days you dream about all fall,” he wrote. “Ember is scanning the horizon like she’s done this before.”

The two welcomed Ember Jean this past September, with the couple sharing plenty of updates surrounding their first born. In an interview with Us Weekly last month, the couple revealed how their daughter is already very vibrant with her personality.

“Right now, she mostly sleeps and feeds you know, so getting to watch her and see how she physically evolves, and also just all her little mannerisms and character traits will be really fun,” Roloff told the publication.