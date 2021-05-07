Aubrey Plaza Stuns Fans With Marriage Reveal, and People Have Plenty of Thoughts

✖

Parks and Recreation star Aubrey Plaza signed on to star in an indie comedy with an incredibly talented ensemble cast, but the news that shocked fans was Plaza's revelation that she is married to the film's director. Plaza, 36, and director Jeff Baena, 43, had been dating for a decade and worked together on two films, Life After Beth and The Little Hours. When congratulating Baena on getting his latest project off the ground, Plaza referred to him as her "darling husband."

The new project is titled Spin Me Round and was written by Baena and GLOW star Alison Brie, who will also co-star with Plaza. Alessandro Nivola, Molly Shannon, Lil Rel Howery, Tim Heidecker, Ben Sinclair, Fred Armisen, Ayden Mayeri, Debby Ryan, Zach Woods, Ego Nwodim, Lauren Weedman, and Jake Picking also star in the film, reports Deadline.

Brie plays the manager of an Italian restaurant in California who wins a trip to the company's "institute" near Florence, Italy. She meets the company's owner, played by Nivola, and meets the other unique American managers who won the contest. The Duplass Brothers Productions is producing the movie, with Limelight financing. Spin Me Round will be filmed in Italy, starting next month.

"So proud of my darling husband [Baena] for dreaming up another film that takes us to Italia to cause some more trouble," Plaza wrote on Instagram. "Excited to be reunited with the amazing [Brie] (who also co-wrote this one!) and [Shannon], [Armisen], [Weedman] and so many more fun people in this. Preparati!!" Plaza's rep later confirmed to PEOPLE that Plaza and Baena are married.

Baena and Plaza reportedly started dating in 2011. They worked together on Life After Beth (2014) and The Little Hours (2017). While quarantining together last year, the two worked on Showtime's anthology series, Cinema Toast, which Baena created and features an episode directed by Plaza. Baena also worked with Brie on The Little Hours and his latest film, Netflix's Horse Girl (2020).

"We were quarantined for months and months like everybody else," Plaza told PEOPLE of their experiences last year. "And we did enjoy it. I think it was, obviously other than all of the catastrophic things happening in the world, just on a personal level, relationship level, was kind of nice to just be forced to be in one place for that long. Could have gone either way, I guess."

