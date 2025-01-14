Aubrey Plaza Deletes Instagram Account After Husband Jeff Baena’s Death

Aubrey Plaza has seemingly deleted her Instagram account following the death of her husband, Jeff Baena. A week after Baena died by suicide at the age of 47, a message on the White Lotus star’s Instagram page read, “Sorry, this page isn’t available. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed.”

Plaza’s Instagram account had over five million followers and had been active in the weeks prior to her husband’s passing. The message appeared on Monday, Jan. 13, just over a week after Baena’s body was reportedly discovered by an assistant at his home in Los Angeles on Jan. 3. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed authorities responded to a call near Baena’s residence, and the writer and director was pronounced dead at the scene. Baena’s cause of death was ruled suicide, according to a report by the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Plaza, along with Baena’s family, addressed her husband’s passing in a statement shared with PEOPLE three days after his death, calling his death an “unimaginable tragedy.” The statement added, “We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

Plaza and Baena had been together since 2011. The couple, who did not have any children, married in 2020, Plaza waiting until the following year to announce their marriage during a December 2021 appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“A lot of things happened during COVID for me. Yes, we got married. Big deal,” she said. “We got a little bored one night. We got married and I’ll tell you how: Onehourmarriage.com. That’s real, look it up.”

Throughout their relationship, the couple collaborated on numerous projects, including Baena’s 2014 directorial debut, Life After Beth. The movie, which was nominated for the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival, starred Plaza as Beth Slocum, who dies after being bitten by a venomous snake while hiking and comes back as a zombie. The couple also worked together on The End of Love (2012), The Little Hours (2017), and Spin Me Round (2022), as well as the comedy series Cinema Toast, which aired on Showtime in 2021.

Speaking to PEOPLE about their working relationship in 2019, Plaza said, “I think that when you’re with someone that is in your field, they understand what you’re dealing with on a deeper level. “So obviously you are able to support each other and really understand kind of the journey that we’re both on.”

“So I think that can be really great,” she added. “But, you know, working with your partner can always be challenging. There’s a lot of things we do separately and I think that it’s all about balance.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.