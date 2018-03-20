Aubrey O’Day Faces Wave of Vile Messages for Alleged Affair With Donald Trump Jr.

Following allegations that she had an affair with Donald Trump Jr., Aubrey O’Day has been facing a wave of vile messages on social media.

The singer/songwriter has been labeled a “pathetic home wrecker” and a “mistress hoe,” among other things, and some have even slammed her as not being “as classy as Stormy Daniels.”

According to Us Weekly, one person asked her “how low” she would go, while another tweeted at her, “Is there anything you won’t do for money?”

“She literally crawls under ANYBODY #AnythingToStayRelevant and what else would you expect from Jr? The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree,” someone else fired off.

“Ok, [Aubrey O’Day] was banging Donald Trump Jr?! She has such an exciting sexual history, the presidents son AND [PaulyD]?! Why do the rest of us even bother?” another Twitter user wrote.

Following the news that Vanessa Trump had filed for divorce from Trump Jr., a number of sources began confirming to news outlets that O’Day and Trump Jr. had engaged in an extramarital affair around the time she was on The Apprentice.

Reportedly, Trump Jr. ended the affair when his wife found out about it.

“He told her it was over with his wife, that they were separated and he didn’t love her — all of that stuff … Aubrey fell for him hard,” an Us Weekly source said. “She thought they were going to be together for real.”

The Trump Jr. divorce was announced on March 15. According to Page Six, Vanessa filed the necessary paperwork on Thursday afternoon in the Manhattan Supreme Court.

It is reported that she filed for an “uncontested proceeding,” which essentially means that she is not anticipating any kind of legal battle over the custody of the couples five children.

Page Six initially reported that sources close to the Trumps confirmed the couple was not legally separated, but that they also have not currently been living together either, and that divorce seemed imminent.

The couple married back in 2005, but friends said that they expected divorce paperwork to be filed at anytime.

“The problems have been there for a long time, the couple had hoped to stay together during the president’s time in office, but it is getting harder to resolve their issues. He’s never there,” one source reportedly told journalists.

Another source indicated that Trump Jr. being busy running the Trump Organization with his brother, Eric Trump, may have contributed to the couple’s issues.

“Don Jr. has been busy traveling, which has contributed to their problems. Vanessa is a devoted mother, but she is increasingly lonely and alone in the house with the children,” the second source said.

Another problem, the sources collectively seem to agree on, is that Trump Jr. “appears to have changed recently, and friends are concerned about him.”

Neither O’Day nor Trump Jr. appear to have confirmed the alleged relationship between them at this time.