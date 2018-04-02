Aubrey O’Day, Donald Trump Jr.’s Former Mistress, Poses Half Naked for Easter

Aubrey O’Day, the singer and Celebrity Apprentice contestant who reportedly had an affair with Donald Trump Jr., posted a sexy Easter bunny photo Sunday.

The Instagram photo shows the 34-year-old wearing a white outfit with a fluffy bunny tail between her legs. She is also seen wearing bunny ears and is laying in the middle of a heart made using eggs.

“Egg hunt,” O’Day wrote, with the hashtag “Happy Easter.” She also tagged celebrity hairstylist firm House of Braid by Tassara Azad.

O’Day, who posed for Playboy and appeared in Hairspray on Broadway, reportedly began an affair with Trump in 2011, when she appeared on the fifth season of Celebrity Apprentice.

Although she has not spoken out herself, TMZ claims she confirmed it to insiders close to her. They claim she also has “proof” of the affair, which started after Trump told O’Day his marriage to Vanessa Trump was crumbling. One report from Us Weekly even cites a source who says Trump wanted to have a baby with her.

Trump also reportedly told his father, future President Donald Trump, about the affair. Trump Senior reportedly told his oldest son to “knock it off” after his eldest son said he planned on ending his marriage.

O’Day’s past body of work has been combed over for references to the affair many missed before. In 2012, she recorded a cover of Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used to Know,” in which she tweaked the lyrics to make apparent references to someone who told her his marriage was coming to an end, but he was “scared to ruin your family name.”

In 2013, she also included a song called “DJT” on an EP. “You can say it was all a f—ing fairytale, or you can say it was real,” she sings. “I thought it was forever at the time but maybe I was lying to myself.” At the end, she sings, “I hate me for loving you, hate you for letting our love die.”

It is also suspected that O’Day was referring to the affair in a tweet after Trump Sr. won the presidential election. “My story I didn’t tell is worth millions now … this doesn’t hurt me, it hurts America,” she wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

O’Day also joked about being pregnant during the affair and posted a photo of herself playing footsies with a mysterious man in 2012.

Despite the affair, Trump and Vanessa did not announce plans to divorce until earlier this month. In fact, their fifth and youngest child, son Spencer, was born after the affair.

Photo credit: Instagram/Aubrey O’Day