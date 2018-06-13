Asia Argento Quotes Breakup Song by Singer Who Died of Suicide at Anthony Bourdain’s Cremation

Asia Argento is still working through her grief over Anthony Bourdain, posting quotes from Judee Sill’s “Jesus Was a Cross Maker” on Instagram.

Argento updated her Instagram Story throughout Wednesday afternoon, as she spent some time with Rose McGowan and other friends. She posted a screenshot of her music streaming app, which was playing “Jesus Was a Cross Maker,” the 1971 break-up hit by Judee Sill. The song was produced by Graham Nash and came out as the first single of Sill’s first album, which was self-titled.

Later on in Argento’s Story, she shot videos from the backseat of a car in which “Jesus Was a Cross Maker” was playing loudly. The song is generally considered a break-up song, though it leaves lots of room for interpretation, with plenty of religious imagery throughout.

“One time I trusted a stranger / Cause I heard his sweet song,” goes a verse which is repeated at the beginning and end of the song, “And it was gently enticing me / Though there was something wrong / But when I turned he was gone / Blinding me, his song remains, reminding me / He’s a bandit and a heart breaker / Oh, but Jesus was a cross maker / Yes, Jesus was a cross maker.”

Many of Argento’s followers assumed that the song was on her mind as she mourned the passing of her boyfriend, Anthony Bourdain, who was found dead in his hotel room in France on Friday. Bourdain’s death has been ruled a suicide, and he was cremated in France on Wednesday.

The loss has been hard on Argento, who was dating Bourdain for just over a year. They were together through her combative involvement in the Me Too movement, which Bourdain reportedly supported whole-heartedly.

“Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did,” Argento wrote of him a few hours after he passed. “His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds. He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine.”

Argento met Bourdain while he was filming his show, Parts Unkown. She recently directed an episode of the show, which was filmed in Hong Kong. It is set to air soon.

Bourdain’s close friends spoke to PEOPLE about his death, saying that he “was madly in love with Asia” when he passed. “Like a teenage boy just absolutely lovestruck. He would have done anything for her, and that was a little red flag for some of his friends.”