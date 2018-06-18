Asia Argento Posts Suicide Awareness and ‘Stayin’ Alive’ Photos

Asia Argento paid tribute to her late boyfriend Anthony Bourdain, who died by suicide earlier this month. In her first Instagram post since mourning Bourdain’s passing, the Italian actress shared a quote attributed to Plato.

“Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about. Be kind. Always,” the quote read. She then added in a caption, “For nothing is concealed that won’t be revealed, and nothing hidden that won’t be made known and brought to light.” She added a hashtag for “Truth will prevail.”

She also remembered Bourdain, who was 61 when he died, by sharing a photo wearing a shirt that read “Legends Never Die” and by dancing in a video to the Bee Gee’s hit “Staying Alive” alongside her daughter, Lou.

She also shared images of poetry she was reading, underlining a passage from Matt Rasmussen’s 2013 Black Aperture collection that read, “What’s a little more pain when pain’s eternal? A tree grieves by losing leaves.”

Also uploaded to her story was the Prayer of St. Francis in Italian and Bob Dylan’s 1980 album, Saved.

Argento’s close friend, actress Rose McGowan, wrote an open letter about Bourdain’s death, in which she wrote that Bourdain and Argento had a “free relationship.”

“Anthony and Asia had a free relationship, they loved without borders of traditional relationships, and they established parameters of their relationship early on,” McGowan wrote. “Asia is a free bird, and so was Anthony.”

Bourdain had spoken about his relationship with Argento before his death, telling PEOPLE that he never intended to marry her because of his divorce from estranged wife Ottavia Busia, with whom he was still in the process of divorcing when he died. The two married in 2007 and separated in 2016.

That same year, Bourdain began dating Argento, but Bourdain said that though he “wouldn’t hate” moving in with her, he couldn’t foresee the two of them marrying.

“Look, I like being around her as much as possible,” he told PEOPLE. “She’s like me, in a lot of ways. We’ve both been married twice. So that’s not something that’s ever, ever going to happen.”

In her open letter published last week, McGowan also wrote that Bourdain sought professional help before his suicide, but that “he did not take the doctor’s advice.”

Bourdain was cremated in France last Wednesday. His ashes were flown to the United States Friday. He was found dead of suicide in his hotel room in Kaysersberg, France, on Friday, June 8 while in the country filming an upcoming episode of his CNN TV series Parts Unknown.