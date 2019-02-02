Ashton Kutcher: ‘The Ranch’ Star Calls for President Donald Trump to ‘Unify the Country’

Ashton Kutcher waded into politics in a pair of tweets Saturday, asking President Donald Trump to “unify the country.”

The Ranch actor first shared a link to a NBC News report that Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a Democrat from Hawaii, has been the target of Russian propaganda. Gabbard announced her intention to run for president on Jan. 11, and at least 20 articles about her have surfaced on Moscow-based, English-language websites linked to the Kermin — RT, Sputnik News and Russia Insider.

Gabbard was mentioned in stories more often than other, better-known Democratic hopefuls, including Senators Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren, who already launched their presidential campaigns. Other headlines were more critical of other Democratic politicians, like “‘Don’t Run’: Vermont Paper Begs Bernie Sanders Not to Seek US Presidency in 2020” and “Sexist much? [Joe] Biden blames ‘conservative blonde woman’ for shutdown, ‘forgets’ Ann Coulter’s name.”

The sites also mention Gabbard’s meeting with Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad in 2017 and defended her against critics of her positions on Russia.

“Now support the other side, reduce credibility even further and keep us fighting. This is a textbook attack on trust,” Kutcher wrote in his tweet with the link to the NBC News article.

A few minutes later, Kutcher wrote, “RUSSIA is advancing an ideological war on democracy. Unify the country Mr. President.”

Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign remains under investigation by Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller for alleged collusion with Russia, which Trump has long denied.

Since becoming president, Trump has been criticized for his policies with Russia, although his administration has still been tough on the Kremlin. This week, he chose to pull out of a major nuclear arms treaty signed during the Cold War. On Saturday, Russia followed the U.S. in abandoning the deal, reports CBS News.

Kutcher’s political comments come after an eventful week for the former That ’70s Show star. On Monday, he tweeted about his plan to change his “social media strategy.” The next day, he shared his personal phone number with the world to build a “real connection” to his fans.

“I miss having a real connection [with] real people,” Kutcher tweeted. “My Community. From now on you can just text me. I won’t be able to respond to everyone but at least we can be real w/ each other & I can share the unedited latest & greatest in my world. +1 (319) 519-0576 Yes this is my [hashtag].”

Kutcher later deleted the tweet, then wrote, “I will repost soon… sms is a fragile beast.”

Kutcher now stars as Colt Bennett on Netflix’s The Ranch. The most recent episodes were released on Dec. 7. The show was picked up for a fourth season in October.

Photo credit: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for the WeWork Creator Awards