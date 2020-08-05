Ashton Kutcher Reveals How Ellen DeGeneres Treated Him and His Team in Series of Tweets

Ashton Kutcher is defending Ellen DeGeneres amid a number of allegations against her talk show, using Twitter to recall how the host treated him and his team during their time on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "I haven't spoken with [Ellen DeGeneres] and can only speak from my own experience," he tweeted on Tuesday. "She & her team have only treated me & my team [with] respect & kindness. She never pandered to celebrity, which I always saw as a refreshing honesty. When things aren't right she handles it and fixes."

The actor responded to several fans in the comments on his tweet, including one who wrote, "Yes because you are a celebrity," alluding to special treatment. "But it extends to my team and people she didn’t even know I work with," Kutcher wrote back. As DeGeneres' show is facing numerous allegations against its producers and their treatment of staff members, Kutcher also replied to a fan who added how it's "too bad her staff doesn't have 'teams'" similar to Kutcher. The That '70s Show actor and The Ranch star replied, "No but they are part of one and those individuals should be held accountable."

Kutcher continued to explain that he does not believe DeGeneres should be taking the blame for her employees' alleged actions, responding to a comment that read, "Ashton the point is not her team handled a celebrity but how their team behaved with their own team members. Get it?" Kutcher confirmed that he did "get it," and added how he also [feels] people should be held accountable for THEIR actions."

Other celebrities also used social media to support DeGeneres this week including Katy Perry, who tweeted on Tuesday that she was sending the host "love & a hug." "I know I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the [The Ellen Show]," she wrote. "I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought."

"I don't discard a 40-year friendship on hearsay," Jay Leno tweeted. "The Ellen I know has raised over $125 million dollars for charity and has always been a kind and decent person. I fully support her."

Kevin Hart used Instagram to share a photo of himself on DeGeneres' show and wrote, "It’s crazy to see my friend go thru (sic) what she's going thru publicly. I have known Ellen for years and I can honestly say that she’s one of the dopest people on the f—ing planet. She has treated my family and my team with love and respect from day 1."

Last month, BuzzFeed News published a report in which current and former employees alleged a "toxic work environment" at the show that included intimidation and fear, which led to an investigation. On Thursday, DeGeneres wrote a memo to employees in which she acknowledged that "my name is on the show and everything we do and I take responsibility for that." "As we've grown exponentially, I've not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I'd want them done," she wrote. "Clearly some didn't. That will now change and I'm committed to ensuring this does not happen again."