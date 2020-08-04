Kevin Hart Defends Ellen DeGeneres Amid Show Scandal

✖

Amidst the controversy surrounding The Ellen DeGeneres Show, several celebrities have spoken out in support of Ellen DeGeneres. Kevin Hart is one of the celebrities who is standing with DeGeneres. As TV Line noted, Hart released a statement on Tuesday via social media in which he explained that he has nothing but love and support for his friend during this time.

“It’s crazy to see my friend go thru what she’s going thru publicly,” Hart wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo from one of his appearances on the talk show. “I have known Ellen for years and I can honestly say that she’s one of the dopest people on the f–king planet. She has treated my family and my team with love and respect from Day 1." The comedian went on to address the topic of cancellation culture, writing that users on social media are too quick to engage in "negativity." He continued, The internet has become a crazy world of negativity. We are falling in love with people’s downfall. It’s honestly sad… This hate s–t has to stop. Hopefully it goes out of style soon… This post is not meant to disregard the feelings of others and their experiences. It’s simply to show what my experiences have been with my friend. Love you for life Ellen.”

Hart's comments come over a week after it was reported that an investigation was launched regarding the workplace environment on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. WarnerMedia launched the investigation after numerous current and former staffers alleged that the workplace on the show is toxic, with some even alleging that DeGeneres herself was complicit in fostering this negative environment. In mid-July, Buzzfeed News even published a piece that featured current and former employees of The Ellen DeGeneres Show who alleged that they experienced workplace intimidation and racism in the form of microaggressions while working on the show.

Three of The Ellen DeGeneres Show's executive producers — Ed Glavin, Mary Connelly, and Andy Lassner — released a statement to E! News in response to these allegations in which they expressed that they are taking these claims "very seriously." (Variety has reported that Glavin is not expected to return for the talk show's 18th season due to his alleged involvement in these claims.) Their statement read, "We are truly heartbroken and sorry to learn that even one person in our production family has had a negative experience. It's not who we are and not who we strive to be, and not the mission Ellen has set for us. For the record, the day to day responsibility of the Ellen show is completely on us. We take all of this very seriously and we realize, as many in the world are learning, that we need to do better, are committed to do better, and we will do better."