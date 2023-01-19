Who Is Ashley Hinshaw? Meet Topher Grace's Wife

Actors Topher Grace and Ashley Hinshaw married in 2016 and are parents to two children. Grace, 44, is best known for his role as Eric Forman on That '70s Show and reprised the part in Netflix's sequel series That '90s Show. Hinshaw, 34, starred in the 2012 Miley Cyrus movie LOL and has been seen in episodes of Agent Carter, True Blood, and Chicago Med.

Grace and Hinshaw got engaged in January 2015 after about a year of dating. They tied the knot in May 2016 in Santa Barbara, California, PEOPLE reported at the time. Grace and Hinshaw welcomed their first child, daughter Mabel Jane Grace, in November 2017. Their second child was born in 2020. They have not revealed their child's name. In September 2022, Grace confirmed on The Kelly Clarkson Show that they are expecting their third child.

(Photo: Kurt Krieger – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Hinshaw was born in La Porte, Indiana, and competed in beauty pageants throughout her teens. Her first appearance on television was as a beauty pageant judge in a 2008 episode of MTV's Made. The following year, she got her big break when she appeared as herself in an episode of Gossip Girl. This inspired her to pursue an acting career and she auditioned for a part in the proposed spin-off Valley Girls. In 2009, she also starred in an episode of Fox's Fringe.

During the 2010s, Hinshaw was busy racking up guest roles. She could be seen in episodes of The Glades, Enlightened, The League, True Blood, Workaholics, True Detective, and Cooper Barrett's Guide to Surviving Life. She also had a recurring role in the first season of Crackle's StartUp. She starred in seven episodes of E! Network's The Arrangement and was seen in the 2017 Chicago Med episode "Lose Yourself."

Hinshaw has also starred in several movies. She had parts in Chronicle, LOL, About Cherry, Snake, and Mongoose, and You're Killing Me Susana. In 2018, she wrote, directed, and starred in the short film Hunter Gatherer, which she filmed in Indiana while seven months pregnant. She played Rose, who tries to reconcile with her drug-addicted brother and instead meets the nephew she never knew she had.

Hinshaw hoped that the film would raise awareness of child abuse throughout the U.S. and the world. "This project for me is extremely personal because almost 10 years ago now, I discovered a child in my life who needed help getting out of an abusive household, a neglectful household," Hinshaw said after a screening of the short in 2018, reports Deadline. "Unfortunately, nine and a half years later, I have still been unable to get that kid out, but I'm still trying."

Although Hinshaw hasn't appeared onscreen in several years, she has been busy. Last summer, she celebrated earning her college degree. She is also showing support for abortion rights. In June 2022, she shared her own story on Instagram, revealing that she terminated a pregnancy at 21.

"It is, to this day, one of the most difficult decisions I've ever made... but I am SO GRATEFUL I had the freedom to make it," Hinshaw wrote. "It was the right decision for myself individually and it was right decision for my future family. I've spent the past 3 years on the board of a foster care organization standing witness to the massive issues that exist within the dependency system. Do not let anyone tell you foster care/adoption is the answer: the child welfare system is NOT prepared for the consequences of this decision. Children will suffer. Anyone who can bear children will suffer."

"This is not the path to justice and equity," she continued. "Please join me in supporting your local [Planned Parenthood] affiliate (such as [Planned Parenthood Pasadena & San Gabriel Valley]) and state abortion funds such as [Access Reproductive Justice]." Grace showed his support, adding, "I love you so much. And I'm so proud to be married to you."