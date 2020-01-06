‘That ’70s Show’ Star Topher Grace and Wife Ashley Hinshaw Expecting Second Child

That ’70s Show actor Topher Grace and his wife Ashley Hinshaw are about to be parents of two! Just two years after welcoming their first child together, the couple announced at the Art Of Elysium’s 13th Annual celebration in Los Angeles Saturday night that they are expecting their second child together. Attending the event hand-in-hand, Hinshaw, 31, showed off her growing baby bump while walking the red carpet in a floral dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Grace (Hinshaw) (@ashley_hinshaw) on Jan 4, 2020 at 11:50pm PST

“As you can see, we’re expecting our second,” Grace said at the event, according to E! News, before cracking a joke to Jennifer Howell, the charity head. “And after learning what toddlers are really like, this one is all yours Jen.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

While the couple received many warm congratulations throughout the night from their fellow celebrities, fans also clamored to react to the exciting announcement.

“Congratulations!” wrote one fan.

“A BABY TOPHER,” commented a second.

“I’m so happy for you,” added a third.

Since making the big reveal on the red carpet, Hinshaw hasn’t shied away from showing off her baby bump. On Sunday, she took to Instagram to show off her growing bump in a form-fitting red dress.

“Does this baby make me look fat??” she joked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Grace (Hinshaw) (@ashley_hinshaw) on Jan 5, 2020 at 3:01pm PST

“Love that dress! Such a cute bump,” commented on person.

“Just beautiful! Congratulations!” added another. “Your bump is adorable.”

“You look gorgeous. So happy for y’all,” wrote another.

After first beginning to date in 2014 and becoming engaged in January of 2015, Grace and Hinshaw tied the knot in the Santa Barbara area of California in May 2016. Just a little more than a year later, the happy couple announced that they were expecting their first child together, daughter Mabel Jane Grace, whom they welcomed on Nov. 1 of that year.

At this time, the couple have not revealed further details about their little one on the way, including sex, due date or possible names.

Grace is best known for his roles on That ’70s Show, where he played lead character Eric Foreman. Following the sitcom, he went on to star in several films, including Spider-Man 3, Win a Date With Tad Hamilton!, and P.S., among several others.

Ashley is also an actor herself. She has had small roles in a number of TV shows, including True Blood, True Detective, Workaholics and Gossip Girl.