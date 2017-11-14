Topher Grace and Wife Ashley Hinshaw Welcome First Child Together

Topher Grace and his wife Ashley Hinshaw have welcomed their first child, a daughter, born on Nov. 1.

E! News reported on the baby’s birth Monday. Her name is Mabel Jane Grace.

Grace and Hinshaw confirmed to E! News in July that they were expecting their first baby. Hinshaw had her baby shower on Oct. 22.

We all got fancy today thanks to @nessiefelice and the fabulous tea party she organized for baby Grace. ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Ashley Grace (Hinshaw) (@ashley_hinshaw) on Oct 22, 2017 at 5:30pm PDT

“We all got fancy today thanks to @nessiefelice and the fabulous tea party she organized for baby Grace,” she wrote on Instagram, tagging a friend.

The couple started dating in 2014 and got engaged in January 2015. They tied the knot in May 2016.

The 39-year-old Grace is best known for playing Eric Forman on That ’70s Show. He also starred in Spider-Man 3, Predators, Interstellar, Truth and War Machine.

The 28-year-old Hinshaw is an actress and model who has appeared in episodes of True Blood, Gossip Girl, Agent Carter and True Detective. She stars in the online Crackle series StartUp.