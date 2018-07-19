Ashley Graham Steps out in Sultry Sheer Dress

On Friday, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Ashley Graham stepped out for Harper Bazaar’s 2017 Women of the Year Awards and stunned in a sheer, barely-there sequin dress.

Thank you @bazaaruk for the award of model of the year, what an honor!! And congratulations on celebrating 150 years!!! 👗by #marinarinaldi A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Nov 3, 2017 at 11:10am PDT

The newly crowned 30-year-old took the night’s top prize, winning Model of the Year and shared with fans on social media that it was “an honor.”

“Thank you [Bazaar UK] for the award of model of the year, what an honor!! And congratulations on celebrating 150 years!!!” she captioned the dazzling photo.

Fans were quick to point out how gorgeous her little black dress was with its white sequins over the chest, darker gray ones around the waist and hemline. Graham paired it off with black peep-toe pumps that complimented her black bra and panty set.

Graham is not shy when it comes to flaunting her curves. The day before, she shared a sexy snapshot of herself in an outdoor shower wearing an itty-bitty black bikini for her Swimsuits for All collection.

“Gimme dat String Bikini,” she captioned the photo, which raked in more than 224,000 likes on Instagram.

Gimme dat String Bikini A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Nov 1, 2017 at 4:02pm PDT

Photo credit: David M. Bennet / Getty