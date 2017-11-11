Ashley Graham’s Latest ‘Sultry’ Video Has Fans Talking

Waaaaait for it… 😲 {@mrjustinervin never misses a thing} A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Nov 10, 2017 at 1:03pm PST

Ashley Graham‘s newest Instagram video starts off sultry, but then takes a funny turn that had her fans talking on Friday.

The video clip begins with the 30-year-old model walking down a hall in a confident manner. But she then trips out of view.

“Waaaaait for it,” she wrote in the caption. She added that her husband, photographer Justin Ervin “never misses a thing.”

Graham’s Instagram followers praised her for not being afraid to laugh at herself. “Love that u r u!” one fan wrote.

“You are my hero in so many ways! Hope you didn’t hurt yourself too badly,” another posted.

“You are so real girl,” wrote another.

“I love you girl thank you for keeping it really and showing us even a goddess like you is human too,” another fan wrote.

This wasn’t the first time Graham tripped on camera. Back in April, she tripped on the red carpet at the Time 100 Gala. Graham was included on the 2017 Time 100 list of the world’s most influential people.

“I am beyond proud, in admiration and in awe of your power and influence over so many people’s self-worth,” Trya Banks wrote about Graham in Time. “It is time for everyone to bow down to the fashion industry’s — no, make that beauty’s — new queen.”

Graham has been stunning fans all week with Instagram photos that show off her beauty. On Wednesday, she posted a photo of herself wearing a leopard-print bikini. Another showed her wearing her newest lingerie for Macy’s.