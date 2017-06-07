Ashley Graham Reveals Intimate Details About Latest Photoshoot

Ashley Graham is the cover model for the latest issue of Glamour, and she has given fans a peak at what was going through her head during the photo shoot.

Incredibly honored to be on the cover of @glamourmag’s July issue! My friend @lcchan and I discussed my new book, what it means to be considered a “sex symbol” and how I keep my marriage on point! Read my interview (link in bio) and grab a copy on June 13. #beautybeyondsize #ANewModel A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Jun 5, 2017 at 5:00am PDT

In a behind-the-scenes video uploaded by the magazine (which you can watch below), the 29-year-old model narrates the various scenes of the shoot.

She’s beach side, posing on rocks in the sea and goofing around with photographers on set. During each segment she delivers the humorous thoughts that were going through her head.

“The things I do for fashion. I guess blood’s in for this season,” she said while laying across a rock in the ocean. “This rock is going to be the end of me.”

In another shot, she compares herself to actress Sophia Loren and her water-centered shoots: “This definitely is a normal day, I am Sophia Loren, and I do ring water out of my dress every day.”

The thoughts also take some fun a candid routes. She tells viewers she has “sand in every nook and cranny” and she “can’t wait to take this bra off.”

The funniest moment comes when she points out what was going on during one shooting scenario involving the photographer’s assistant.

“That poor photographer’s assistant is trying not to look at my boobs. Bless his little heart,” she said.

Watch the full video below:

The always stunning model may look great during the Glamour shoot, but it’s still a nerve-racking experience for her. She recently talked about how she still feels shy about revealing bikini photos.

“I mean, of course like any girl when you get to the beach or the pool and you go, ‘Oh, I have to take my cover-up off, crap.’ And you feel like everybody’s watching, and then you just go, ‘Oh fine, I’ll just take it off,’ ” Graham said. “And then all of a sudden you get comfortable and go, ‘Okay. Another piña colada.’ “