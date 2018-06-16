Ashley Graham Shares Borderline NSFW Photos From Beachside Photo Shoot

Ashley Graham has become one of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue‘s most popular models.

While the issue has featured plenty of familiar faces over the years, from three-time cover girl Kate Upton to 62-year-old Christie Brinkley, Graham has become one of the most talked about models in recent years.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Graham first graced the cover of the notorious issue in 2016, showcasing that not every model needs to be incredibly thin to be beautiful. She’s used her fame to start a line of bathing suits called “Swimsuits For All,” which feature sexy styles in sizes 6-22 that all cost less than $150.

In 2017, the model took to Instagram to show off plenty of behind-the-scenes snaps of what it takes to make a massive magazine like the Swimsuit Issue, showing off multiple outfits, locations, and sultry stares.

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​