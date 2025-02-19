A$AP Rocky Has Tearful Message for Jury After He’s Found Not Guilty in Assault Trial

A$AP Rocky had an emotional reaction after a jury found him not guilty in his felony assault trial. On Tuesday, Feb. 18, the jury announced that they had acquitted the rapper, 36, of two charges of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm after he was accused of firing a gun at his former friend and A$AP Mob member A$AP Relli in a November 2021 altercation.

After the first verdict was announced at Los Angeles’ Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center, Rocky jumped over the stand to hug his mother, sister and longtime partner Rihanna, according to the Associated Press. He tearfully told the jury, “Thank y’all for saving my life. Thank y’all for making the right decision.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Rakim Mayers, aka A$AP Rocky, embraces attorney Joe Tacopina in court as the verdict is given in his felony assault trial at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, California, U.S. February 18, 2025. (Photo By: REUTERS/Daniel Cole/Pool)

Outside the courthouse, Rocky continued his message of gratitude as he and Rihanna had to fight through a crowd of fans and media members. “This whole experience has been crazy for the past 4 years,” Rocky said. “I’m thankful and it’s blessed to be here right now to be a free man talking to y’all.”

Rihanna, who shares sons, RZA, 2, and Riot, 18 months, with the “Fashion Killa” rapper, also shared a similar message on social media, writing on her Instagram Story alongside a prayer hand emoji, “The glory belongs to God and God alone! Thankful, humbled by His mercy!”

Rocky was facing up to 24 years in prison if found guilty, having turned down a plea deal that would have had him plead guilty to one of two felony assault with a semiautomatic weapon charges and opting for a jury trial.

During closing statements in court on Friday, Feb. 14, District Attorney John Lewin told the jury not to let the “Diamonds” singer’s presence sway their decision about Rocky’s charges. “This is not something you’re allowed to consider,” Lewin told the jury. “We are all responsible for what we do.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are seen outside of Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on February 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by DUTCH/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

He continued as Rihanna sat with her two kids in the courtroom, “I want to make sure that no matter how famous his [partner] is, no matter how cute his kids are, no matter how much they giggle during closing arguments… he needs to be treated like any other person. Because in the end that’s what he’s entitled to.”

Following the verdict, District Attorney Nathan Hochman said in a statement that he respected the jury’s decision. “Our office remains committed to seeking accountability for those who break the law, no matter their status or influence,” Hochman’s statement read, as per the Associated Press. “Fame does not place anyone above the law, and we will not waver in our pursuit of justice for victims and the community.”