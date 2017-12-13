Artie Lange Arrested for Missing Another Court Date

Comedian Artie Lange has been arrested for skipping a court appearance to face previous drug charges.

Police apprehended Lange Tuesday evening at his home in Hoboken, New Jersey after he failed to appear in Superior Court in Essex County, NJ.com reports.

Lange claimed to have missed court because of “bad communication” with his lawyer.

He was meant to appear to face charges of heroin possession and drug paraphernalia he accrued during an earlier arrest. Lange was found with a bag of heroin in his car during a routine traffic stop in May.

The 50-year-old comedian’s arrest follows a bizarre post on social media of himself with a swollen nose.

Hey I got a quick message for u Ang. U ain’t the man. U run for the man. I fear nothing. pic.twitter.com/Sdn4BgSQzz — Artie Lange (@artiequitter) December 9, 2017

“Hey I got a quick message for u Ang. U ain’t the man. U run for the man. I fear nothing,” he wrote on Friday.

Many fans and friends expressed their worries about Lange’s appearance and odd messages, offering to call police or paramedics for him.

He later replied to the tweet after Hoboken police responded to his home following the initial cryptic tweet.

Everything isn’t funny as the Great Hoboken Police just explained to me. I’m so sorry I made those guys deal with unimportant crap. I’m fine. In a related issue how do u delete a tweet? — Artie Lange (@artiequitter) December 9, 2017

“Everything isn’t funny as the Great Hoboken Police just explained to me. I’m so sorry I made those guys deal with unimportant crap. I’m fine. In a related issue how do u delete a tweet?” he joked with fans.