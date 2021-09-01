'Arrow' Star Stephen Amell Speaks out About Delta Flight Incident

✖

Stephen Amell is "deeply ashamed" of getting kicked off a Delta flight in June after getting into a fight with wife Cassandra Jean. The Arrow alum, 40, opened up about the incident on Michael Rosenbaum's podcast Inside of You, admitting that he had "too many drinks" before things got out of hand and he was removed from the flight.

"What happened was - and it's very, very simple - I had too many drinks, and I had too many drinks in a public place. And I got on a plane," he explained. "I was pissed off about something else that had nothing to do with Cass, my wife, and I picked a fight. I picked a fight because I wanted to be loud and upset."

The Heels star emphasized nothing that happened was his wife's fault, saying it was a fight, not an argument. "In order to have an argument, two people have to be talking," he said. "My wife said one thing the entire time, which was, 'If you don't lower your voice, they're going to ask you to get off the plane.' That's the only thing she said the entire time."

While in a June tweet addressing the incident, Amell wrote that he and his wife got "into an argument" before he was asked to leave the flight, he clarified on the podcast, "It was not an argument ... This is 100 percent my fault. Like, I feel like I went the better part of 10 years without being an a-hole in public. I was an a-hole in public."

"It's really, really shameful," he added. "And it makes you kind of look in the mirror. And I just realized a couple of things: if people are going to recognize you, don't necessarily drink in a public place, but more importantly, don't drink in a public place if you can't handle your s-."

Amell's first tweet about the incident was sent shortly after his removal. "My wife and I got into an argument Monday afternoon on a Delta flight from Austin to LA. I was asked to lower my voice and I did," he wrote on June 23. "Approximately 10 minutes later I was asked to leave the flight. And I did so immediately. I was not forcibly removed."