Arnold Schwarzenegger Honors 'Predator' Co-Star Carl Weathers After His Death

Carl Weathers' Predator co-star Arnold Schwarzenegger has shared a memorial to the late movie star, following his death. Taking to social media, the action film star shared photos from their fit '80s film, and paid tribute to his late friend and colleague, calling him a "legend, extraordinary athlete, a fantastic actor, and a great person."

Schwarzenegger also said that they "couldn't have made Predator without" Weathers, whom he had a "wonderful time" with on-set. He later added in a follow-up post, "Every minute with him – on set and off – was pure joy. He was the type of friend who pushes you to be your best just to keep up with him. I'll miss him, and my thoughts are with his family."

Carl Weathers will always be a legend. An extraordinary athlete, a fantastic actor, and a great person. We couldn’t have made Predator without him. And we certainly wouldn’t have had such a wonderful time making it. pic.twitter.com/q4CWVVeyTK — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) February 2, 2024

On Friday, Weathers' family announced his death in a statement, saying, "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers." The statement continued, "Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations." The statement added, "He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner and friend."

Before his Hollywood career, Weathers was a football player in college and the NFL. He played with the Oakland Raiders for a period of time, before being released. Weathers later went on to become a beloved actor in films such as Predator and the Rocky franchise. He also starred in TV shows like In The Heat of the Night, Street Justice, Arrested Development, Chicago Justice, and, most recently, The Mandalorian on Disney+. The Star Wars role even earned him a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series.