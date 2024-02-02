Carl Weathers, 'Rocky' and 'Predator' Star, Dead at 76

Carl Weathers, the fan-favorite Rocky and Predator star, has died at 76. According to Deadline, the actor passed on Thursday as confirmed in a statement from his family.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers," the statement reads. "He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. ... Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend."

The 76-year-old was most recently featured in ads for the Kick of Destiny with Rob Gronkowski ahead of Super Bowl LVIII. But his career was full of memorable roles that paved the way and made Weathers a household name.

He is likely best known as Apollo Creed, the flashy champion boxer from Rocky that goes on to become a fixture in the franchise. The role is one of many bright spots across a 50-year career, with new fans enjoying his work in roles like The Mandalorian.

Prior to his acting career, Weathers was a star athlete and even signed with the NFL for two seasons. In college he attended San Diego State University and helped the team win the Pasadena Bowl in 1968, according to Variety. He would later sign with the Oakland Raiders as a free agent, playing in eight games at linebacker for the team.

No cause of death has been confirmed yet, but the family did note he died peacefully in his sleep. He had dealt with years of pain due to a bad injury during filming for Happy Gilmore. "I didn't know it until years later, but I fractured two vertebrae and osteophytes grew out and connected, and it did a kind of self-fuse in a really bad place," Weathers said at the time. "There were three or four years there where I was just in excruciating pain."

It didn't stop him from working, however, and Weathers arguably became even more of a culture point due to his small role in Arrested Development. Weathers is survived by his ex-wife and two sons.