Arnold Schwarzenegger Hits Back at Claim He Filled 'Service Trench' Instead of Pothole

Arnold Schwarzenegger tried his hand at some manual labor on Tuesday, going viral in the process. "I always say, let's not complain, let's do something about it," Schwarzenegger wrote in a tweet. The former governor noted that the hole had been plaguing his Brentwood neighborhood for a while.

According to KTLA, things seemed fine and helpful until the company behind the hole addressed Schwarzenegger's kind act. Southern California Gas Company released a statement to KTLA, saying the "pothole" was a utility trench for "active, permitted work" at the location. (Workers) placed a temporary asphalt surface, which will then be replaced with a permanent asphalt surface when their permitted work is complete."

The apparent work was completed on Jan. 26, with a policy stating that the maintenance process for permanent paving comes typically 30 days after work is completed. The utility company said the "recent extraordinary wet and inclement weather delayed the ability to perform the permanent paving."

This didn't sit well with Schwarzenegger, who responded to the statement with another tweet. "So everyone knows, the pipeline work was finished in January. Apparently, they thought it was a good plan to take six months to cover the trench, so I just did them a favor," the Terminator actor wrote. "And why don't they talk about the second pothole I filled?"

KTLA adds that SoCalGas says the permanent paving will be complete by Monday. In the end, the hole is filled and the job will be done. So everybody should be happy.

Schwarzenegger took a page out of Rod Stewart's book clearly, grabbing a shovel to right a perceived wrong in his neighborhood. It might not be the proper order of operations at an official level, but it got the job done.